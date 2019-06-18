UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Martyr Two More Kashmiri Youth In IOK

Umer Jamshaid 15 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 11:20 AM

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district in the Indian Held Kashmir, tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district in the Indian Held Kashmir, tuesday .

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were killed by troops during violent cordon and search operation at Waghama in Bijbehra area of the district.

Earlier, an Indian soldier was killed and two other personnel were injured in an attack in the same area. The operation continued till last reports came in.

Meanwhile, the authorities suspended all internet services in Islamabad district.

