Indian troops martyr two more Kashmiri youth in IOK

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district, Tuesday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th June, 2019) In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district, Tuesday.

he youth were killed by troops during violent cordon and search operation at Waghama in Bijbehra area of the district.Earlier, an Indian soldier was killed and two other personnel were injured in an attack in the same area.