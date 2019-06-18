UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Troops Martyr Two More Kashmiri Youth In IOK

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 03:29 PM

Indian troops martyr two more Kashmiri youth in IOK

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district, Tuesday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th June, 2019) In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district, Tuesday.

he youth were killed by troops during violent cordon and search operation at Waghama in Bijbehra area of the district.Earlier, an Indian soldier was killed and two other personnel were injured in an attack in the same area.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Injured Attack Same June 2019

Recent Stories

Police foil child marriage attempt in Sadiqabad, a ..

9 minutes ago

Dar Alber Award for Quran and Sunnah final launche ..

16 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler receives outgoing Pakistani Ambassa ..

16 minutes ago

Delegation from the Republic of Maldives visits KV ..

2 minutes ago

Opposition on what basis is terming budget anti pe ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan to take Rs$918 million loan from World Ba ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.