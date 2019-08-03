Indian troops martyr two more youth in IOK

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Baramulla and Shopian districts, in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The troops martyred one youth during a cordon and search operation in Warpora area of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Earlier an Indian soldier was injured in an attack in the same area, reported by Kashmir Media Service.

Meanwhile, the troops martyred one more youth during the continued cordon and search operation in Pandoshan area of Shopian district of south Kashmir, today. The troops had martyred another youth, Zeenat-ul-Islam, in the same area, yesterday.