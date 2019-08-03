UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Troops Martyr Two More Youth In IOK

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 01:46 PM

Indian troops martyr two more youth in IOK

Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Baramulla and Shopian districts, in Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Baramulla and Shopian districts, in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The troops martyred one youth during a cordon and search operation in Warpora area of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Earlier an Indian soldier was injured in an attack in the same area, reported by Kashmir Media Service.

Meanwhile, the troops martyred one more youth during the continued cordon and search operation in Pandoshan area of Shopian district of south Kashmir, today. The troops had martyred another youth, Zeenat-ul-Islam, in the same area, yesterday.

Related Topics

India Injured Attack Sopore Same Media

Recent Stories

Gunmen kill five detainees held in Mexico police s ..

2 minutes ago

One dead, several injured after powerful quake roc ..

2 minutes ago

Three dead as sea cliff falls on California beachg ..

2 minutes ago

PRGMEA to hold Global Fashion Award 2019 in Lahore

9 minutes ago

Invitation-Seminar on Lethal Autonomous Weapons Sy ..

9 minutes ago

AIOU announces schedule for academic workshops

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.