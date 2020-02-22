UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Martyr Two Youth In IHK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 12:26 PM

Indian troops martyr two youth in IHK

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district, Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) early morning on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district, Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) early morning on Saturday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth at Naina Sangam in Bijbehara area of the district during a cordon and search operation which started late last night.

The operation continued till last reports came in.

