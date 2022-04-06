Indian troops martyr two youth in Pulwama

(@FahadShabbir)

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred two Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district here on Wednesday

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir,the troops martyred the youth during a massive cordon and search operation in Arigam area of the district, said a press release.

The operation was going on till last reports came in.