Indian Troops Martyr Two Youth In Shopian

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 12:12 PM

Indian troops martyr two youth in Shopian

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more youth in south Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more youth in south Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

A joint team of Indian army, Central Reserve Police Force and police martyred the youth during cordon and search operation (CASO) in Chowgam area of Shopian district, KMS reported.

The troops have blocked all entry and exit points of the areas and are conducting house-to-house search operations.

Internet service has also been suspended in the area.

The operation continued till last reports came in. Earlier, the troops had killed a youth in Islamabad district, yesterday.

