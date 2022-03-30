Indian troops martyr two youth including a journalist in Srinagar

Local forces in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two youth including a young journalist in Srinagar city on early Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Local forces in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two youth including a young journalist in Srinagar city on early Wednesday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred a youth, Bilal Ahmad Rah, and journalist Rayees Ahmad Bhat during a cordon and search operation in Rainawari area of the city.

Rayees Ahmed Bhat was running online news portal 'Valley News Service'.

The operation was going on till last reports came in.