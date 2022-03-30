UrduPoint.com

Indian Troops Martyr Two Youth Including A Journalist In Srinagar

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Indian troops martyr two youth including a journalist in Srinagar

Local forces in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two youth including a young journalist in Srinagar city on early Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Local forces in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two youth including a young journalist in Srinagar city on early Wednesday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred a youth, Bilal Ahmad Rah, and journalist Rayees Ahmad Bhat during a cordon and search operation in Rainawari area of the city.

Rayees Ahmed Bhat was running online news portal 'Valley News Service'.

The operation was going on till last reports came in.

Related Topics

India Young Jammu Srinagar Media

Recent Stories

Wang Yi meets with FM Qureshi in Anhui

Wang Yi meets with FM Qureshi in Anhui

2 minutes ago
 PDM's conspiracies against govt to meet failure: Z ..

PDM's conspiracies against govt to meet failure: Zartaj Gul

2 minutes ago
 Ehsaas programme: Neglected Street Hawkers reap th ..

Ehsaas programme: Neglected Street Hawkers reap the benefits

2 minutes ago
 Dry weather forecast for city

Dry weather forecast for city

35 minutes ago
 CM KP Mahmood Khan expresses sorrow over martyrdom ..

CM KP Mahmood Khan expresses sorrow over martyrdom of six Pakistani army personn ..

35 minutes ago
 Lavrov, Wang Note Counterproductiveness of Western ..

Lavrov, Wang Note Counterproductiveness of Western Sanctions Against Russia - Mo ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.