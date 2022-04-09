Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJK

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops during a cordon and search operation martyred one youth in South Kashmir's Islamabad districts, today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops during a cordon and search operation martyred one youth in South Kashmir's Islamabad districts, today.

Indian troops and paramilitary personnel cordoned off Srihama Srigufwara area of Bijbehara in Islamabad district where they martyred a youth, identified as Nisar Ahmad Dar, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Earlier, two Indian soldiers, Rohit Yadav and Ankesh Kumar, were injured in an attack in the area.

The operation was going on till last reports came in.

Meanwhile, APHC-AJK leaders Qazi Imran and Khalid Shabbir have appealed to the United Nations to take notice of the ongoing Indian state terrorism in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and play its role for the release of Hurriyat leaders and activists.

They in a joint statement in Islamabad said that India had crossed all the limits of oppression since August 5, 2019 and has turned the occupied Jammu territory into a prison.

They said thousands of innocent Kashmiri people, including men and women, have been languishing in different jails of India and the territory and they were not being provided proper food and medical facilities.