Indian Troops Martyred 1,020 People Since Burhan's Killing

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 12:07 PM

Indian troops, in their continued acts of state terrorism in Indian Held Kashmir martyred thousand and twenty (1,020) Kashmiris including seventy (70) in fake encounters since the killing of popular youth leader, Burhan Muzaffar Wani on July 08, 2016

The killings rendered ninety one (91) women widowed and two hundred five (205) children orphaned, Kashmir Media Service reported.

During the period, twenty seven thousand six hundred and fifty nine (27,659) people were injured due to the use of brute force on peaceful protesters in which 10,298 were injured by pellets.

During the period, the eyesight of, at least, 147 youth was damaged and 215 youth lost their sight in one eye due to firing of pellets.

Eleven thousand eight hundred and twelve (11,812) people including Hurriyat activists and students were arrested by Indian police during house raids and crackdown operations. The troops also destroyed and damaged three thousand three hundred and four (3,304) residential houses and molested/ disgraced nine hundred thirty three (933) girls during the month.

