Indian Troops Martyred 1,020 People Since Burhan's Killing Srinagar

Mon 08th July 2019 | 03:49 PM

Indian troops martyred 1,020 people since Burhan's killing Srinagar

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, Monday

Srinagar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th July, 2019) In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops, in their continued acts of state terrorism martyred one thousand and twenty (1,020) Kashmiris including seventy (70) in fake encounters since the killing of popular youth leader, Burhan Muzaffar Wani on July 08, 2016.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, Monday, the killings rendered ninety one (91) women widowed and two hundred five (205) children orphaned.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

