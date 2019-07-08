According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, Monday

Srinagar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th July, 2019) In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops, in their continued acts of state terrorism martyred one thousand and twenty (1,020) Kashmiris including seventy (70) in fake encounters since the killing of popular youth leader, Burhan Muzaffar Wani on July 08, 2016.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, Monday, the killings rendered ninety one (91) women widowed and two hundred five (205) children orphaned.