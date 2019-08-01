UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Martyred 11 Kashmiris In July

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 12:36 PM

Indian troops martyred 11 Kashmiris in July

Indian troops in Indian Occupied Kashmir under their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred 11 Kashmiris including a minor girl and a woman during the last month of July

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Indian troops in Indian Occupied Kashmir under their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred 11 Kashmiris including a minor girl and a woman during the last month of July.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, during the month of July nearly eighty people were critically injured due to the use of brute force and firing of pallets, bullets and teargas shells by Indian police and paramilitary personnel against peaceful protesters in the territory.

At least 46 Hurriyat leaders, activists and youth were arrested.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference chief spokesman, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, was also among the arrested people.

The troops damaged 2 residential houses during the period.

