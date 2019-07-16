Indian troops martyred 1427 Kashmiris in five years

Indian troops, in their unabated acts of state terrorism, martyred 1,427 Kashmiris including scholars and highly qualified youth during the past five years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) : Indian troops, in their unabated acts of state terrorism, martyred 1,427 Kashmiris including scholars and highly qualified youth during the past five years.

According to the data released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on Tuesday of those killed included 122 teenage boys and 31 women, while 114 people were killed in custody or in fake encounters by Indian troops from January 2014 to June 30, 2019.

It is worth mentioning here that Indian Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy while addressing in Lok Sabha, today, confirmed that more than 960 Kashmiris were killed by the troops in the occupied territory during these five years.

India was committing atrocities and barbarism on innocent people of Kashmir, those were fighting for their basic right to self-determination and determined to reach their freedom movement till logical conclusion.