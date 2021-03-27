UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Martyrs 323 Kashmiris During 600-day Siege

Sat 27th March 2021

In Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, unrelenting military siege imposed by Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government on August 05, 2019, continues to take a heavy toll on daily life of the people in the territory

A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on the completion of 600 days (almost 20 months) to the military siege on Saturday, revealed that Indian troops martyred 323 Kashmiris including 7 women during the period. It said that most of the victims were killed by the troops in fake encounters and in extra-judicial manner in the garb of so-called cordon and search operations.

The report maintained that most of the youth were picked up from their homes and then eliminated after falsely labeled as over-ground workers of freedom organizations.

It said the killings during the period by the troops during the last 600 days rendered 17 women widowed and 39 children orphaned.

The report pointed out that at least 1,753 people were critically injured due to the use of brute force including firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells by Indian troops on peaceful demonstrators in the territory. It said that at least 14,621 persons including Hurriyat leaders, activists, women, students and young boys were arrested and thousands of them were booked under black laws. The troops damaged 1,008 houses and structures and molested or disgraced 106 women in the period, it added.

