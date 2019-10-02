UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Matyr One More Youth In IOK

Wed 02nd October 2019 | 11:00 AM

Indian troops matyr one more youth in IOK

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one more Kashmiri youth in Ganderbal district, today, in Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one more Kashmiri youth in Ganderbal district, today, in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Ganderbal town. The operation which was jointly launched by the Indian Army and paramilitary forces on Friday continued till last reports came in. Seven youth including three in Naranag area of Ganderbal district were killed by the troops on Saturday.

Meanwhile, according to the data compiled by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred 16 Kashmiris including a woman and two young boys during the last month of September.

Of those martyred six youth were killed in fake encounters. The killings rendered one woman widowed and two children orphaned. During the period, 281 people were injured due to the firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells on peaceful protesters by Indian troops and police personnel.

As many as 157 people including Hurriyat activists and youth were arrested. Twenty five residential houses were destroyed during siege and search operations during the month.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani while appealing to the people of the Kashmir valley, Jammu region and Laddakh to remain united like a rock reiterated that they would never compromise their identity, religion and honour. I n his message received by the Kashmir Media Service from Srinagar, the APHC Chairman expressed the confidence that the unparalleled sacrifices of the people of Kashmir will not go waste and the freedom of Kashmir is destined to dawn soon.

He urged all Kashmiri politicians to desist from becoming collaborators of India in its nefarious designs against the Kashmiri people.

