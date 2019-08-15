Indian troops slaughtering Kashmiris like sacrificial animals: Masood

The AJK President, Sardar Masood Khan has said that 800,000 Indian troops deployed in occupied Kashmir while declaring blackout at night, are busy in slaughtering the Kashmiri people like sacrificial animals, and the state of Pakistan will have to save them because they are Pakistani citizens in every sense

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th August, 2019) The AJK President, Sardar Masood Khan has said that 800,000 Indian troops deployed in occupied Kashmir while declaring blackout at night, are busy in slaughtering the Kashmiri people like sacrificial animals, and the state of Pakistan will have to save them because they are Pakistani citizens in every sense.

Addressing a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi at the presidency here, he appreciated the government, parliament and the people of Pakistan for showing prompt reaction over the brutal steps taken by the Indian government in the held territory. However, he maintained that still a lot is to be done to bring an end to the Indian repression against the oppressed Kashmiri people. The AJK president regarded as encouraging the concern expressed by the Chinese government during the visit of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi as well as the statements of the foreign ministers of Turkey, Malaysia and Sweden over the situation of occupied Kashmir, and said that complete harmony existed among Pakistan Foreign Office, Azad Kashmir and occupied Kashmir at this delicate juncture today. "Complete unity and cohesion are vital to give a befitting response to the enemy," he said adding that we would have to reject the agenda of split, and work on the agenda of unity and cohesion to protect rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir as well as Pakistan.

He said that it was beyond doubt that Pakistan is a peaceful and responsible state, and instead of war against India, it desired to resolve the Kashmir issue through peaceful means. However, he said people question the logic that the military of one country is massacring innocent people, but the military of the other state is not protecting its citizens? He expressed grave concern over deployment of additional 180,000 Indian troops in occupied Kashmir, and said that invasion of the occupied Kashmir by Indian troops for the second time since 1947, is designed to carry out carnage of the Kashmiri people so as to force them live in slavery. Sardar Masood Khan said that in recent days, the Indian Army has further geared up the use of pellet guns to deprive the Kashmiri youth of eyesight thereby rendering them disabled for life. Touching upon altering of the disputed status occupied Kashmir by the Indian government, the AJK president went on to say that the move was designed to forcibly occupy the territory of Jammu and Kashmir state, and to expel the Kashmiri people from their own homeland, and change demography of the state. "India has planned to bring Hindus from India and settle them in Kashmir to annihilate the Muslim entity on Kashmir," said Khan.