(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference while terming the Indian approach regarding the Kashmir dispute as absolutely unrealistic and arrogant has said that a political issue like Kashmir cannot have a military solution as it involves a high risk of death and destruction beyond imagination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference while terming the Indian approach regarding the Kashmir dispute as absolutely unrealistic and arrogant has said that a political issue like Kashmir cannot have a military solution as it involves a high risk of death and destruction beyond imagination.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly condemned the brute use of military power by India to suppress the will of the people whose demand for their inalienable right to self-determination bears legitimacy and the rightful support of the United Nations Security Council resolutions, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said in a democratic and civilized world it is a brazen act of state terrorism and violence to deploy one million occupational troops against a small population of 8 million people which marks the highest military per capita ratio in the world.

The APHC spokesman refuted India's baseless claims of so-called normalcy in IIOJK and said since the abrogation of Article 370 on 05 August 2019, the situation remains on the boil as people under the worst military siege are killed, maimed, tortured, arrested and humiliated.

He said the people of Kashmir have passed through many such barbaric annals of their history of illegal occupation at the hands of Indian military forces but they never surrendered before the Indian military might.

The spokesman also condemned the continued cordon and search operations being carried out by the Indian forces even during the sacred days of Eid- Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations which have been prohibited by the Indian fascist regime and the devotees were baton-charged ruthlessly at many places where people attempted to participate in such religious processions.

The spokesman urged the United Nations Secretary General to take cognizance of the Indian atrocities in IIOJK and play role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.