India's False Claims Of Normalcy In Kashmir Exposed By Int'l Media: Shamim Shawl

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 09:26 PM

India's false claims of normalcy in Kashmir exposed by int'l media: Shamim Shawl

Hurriyet Leader Shamim Shawl on Saturday said India's false claims of normalcy in the occupied valley effectively exposed by international media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Hurriyet Leader Shamim Shawl on Saturday said India's false claims of normalcy in the occupied valley effectively exposed by international media.

Talking to Radio Pakistan programme, she said the international community should pressurize India to impede its tyranny against oppressed Kashmiri people, those were fighting for the cause of Kashmir and to get basic right to self determination.

She said Pakistan was supporting the Kashmir issue by politically, morally and diplomatically and also highlighting the Indian atrocities and bloodbath at international front.

Shamim Shawl said there was a complete clampdown in Kashmir and people have no access to food and other remedies of life. Despite all the life threats and presence of Indian brutal troops, the brave people of Kashmir are coming out of their homes to demonstrate their protest against Indian oppression, she said.

