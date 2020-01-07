The Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has stressed the national and the state media to give top priority to highlight the Kashmir conflict in its true perspective in order to counter India's false propaganda

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 07th January, 2020) The Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has stressed the national and the state media to give top priority to highlight the Kashmir conflict in its true perspective in order to counter India's false propaganda.

"After Indian actions related to occupied Kashmir on August 5 last year, Pakistan's electronic and print media has played an unprecedented role but later, the country's political situation had diverted to some extent media's attention from the happening in the held territory," he added.

The state president expressed these views while talking to a 12-member delegation of journalists which called him here at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Tuesday under the leadership of newly-elected President of Central Press Club Muzafarabad Sajjad Qayyum Mir, Syed Afaq Hussain Shah, Tariq Naqqash and Aslam Mir. The other members of the delegation including Senior Vice President of Muzaffarabad Press Club Basharat Mughal, Zulfiqar Hussain Butt, Saqib Ali Haidri, Azkar Naqvi, Ansar Khawaja and Secretary-General Azad Kashmir Newspapers Society Sarfraz Khawaja.

Sardar Masood Khan urged the state newspapers to reserve some space on their front pages for the situation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and highlight the events taking place in the held territory and India. He said that the media of Azad Kashmir in league with the government of the base camp of Kashmir liberation movement should expose India's unlawful and illegal actions in the held territory.

The AJK president said that at present the whole of India is on fire while lockdown and curfew has paralyzed life in occupied Kashmir.

Being part of Kashmir liberation movement, the journalists of Azad Kashmir should effectively play their role, and expose India's evil designs against Kashmir and Pakistan.

He maintained that India wanted to change the demography of occupied Kashmir, and wants to ensure fresh delimitations to enhance the Hindu population. There is an utmost need to pass on such information to the common man in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir, he emphasized.

The state president said that various proposals to ensure more active role by Azad Kashmir Radio and television will be considered.

On this occasion, President Central Press Club Sajjad Mir said that the newly elected cabinet of the press club will carry forward the steps of their predecessors, and will further revamp them. Whether it is the Kashmir liberation movement or the situation prevailing at the Line of Control, we cannot remain ignorant about it. Kashmir liberation movement is our first foremost priority, Mir said.

Earlier, the state president put forward various proposals to the newly elected cabinet of press club to effectively highlighting the Kashmir issue, and said that Kashmiri Initiative Center has been established in the University of Lahore, while a center has also been established at Ayub Medical College Abbottabad. The establishment of such centers will provide better information to the Students and the people, he said.