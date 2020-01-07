(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has stressed the national and the state media to give top priority to highlight the Kashmir conflict in its true perspective in order to counter India's false propaganda

Muzaffarabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th January, 2020) Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has stressed the national and the state media to give top priority to highlight the Kashmir conflict in its true perspective in order to counter India's false propaganda.He expressed these views while talking to a 12-member delegation of journalists which called on him under the leadership of newly-elected President of Central Press Club Muzafarabad Sajjad Qayyum Mir here at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Tuesday."After Indian actions related to occupied Kashmir on August 5 last year, Pakistan's electronicand print media has played an unprecedented role but later, the country's political situation haddiverted to some extent media's attention from the happening in the held territory," he added.Masood urged the state newspapers to reserve some space on their front pages forthe situation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and highlight the events taking place in the heldterritory and India.

He said that the media of Azad Kashmir in league with the government ofthe base camp of Kashmir liberation movement should expose India's unlawful and illegal actionsin the held territory.The president said that at present the whole of India is on fire while lockdown and curfewhas paralyzed life in occupied Kashmir.

Being part of Kashmir liberation movement, thejournalists of Azad Kashmir should effectively play their role, and expose India's evil designsagainst Kashmir and Pakistan.He said that India wanted to change the demography of occupied Kashmir, and wants toensure fresh delimitations to enhance the Hindu population.

There is an utmost need to pass onsuch information to the common man in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir, he emphasized.