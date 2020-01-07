UrduPoint.com
India's Ill Designs About Pakistan, Kashmir Need To Be Exposed: Sardar Masood Khan

India's ill designs about Pakistan, Kashmir need to be exposed: Sardar Masood Khan

Muzaffarabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th January, 2020) Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has stressed the national and the state media to give top priority to highlight the Kashmir conflict in its true perspective in order to counter India's false propaganda.He expressed these views while talking to a 12-member delegation of journalists which called on him under the leadership of newly-elected President of Central Press Club Muzafarabad Sajjad Qayyum Mir here at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Tuesday."After Indian actions related to occupied Kashmir on August 5 last year, Pakistan's electronicand print media has played an unprecedented role but later, the country's political situation haddiverted to some extent media's attention from the happening in the held territory," he added.Masood urged the state newspapers to reserve some space on their front pages forthe situation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and highlight the events taking place in the heldterritory and India.

