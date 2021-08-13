(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement (DPM), Khawaja Firdous in IIOJK has condemned the illegal arrest of party leaders, Shakeel Ahmed Butt, Sajjad Ahmed, Bashir Ahmed and Nazir Ahmed, saying that India's Independence Day brings more difficulties and sufferings for the people of the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Khawaja Firdous in a statement said that Indian forces have intensified their brutalities in IIOJK in the name of so-called security ahead of Indian Independence Day celebrations.

He said that India had no right to celebrate its Independence Day in the occupied territory because it had illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and had snatched the fundamental rights of the Kashmiris.

Khawaja Firdous deplored, this time the Modi-led fascist Indian government has planned to hoist Indian flag on educational institutions and other buildings in IIOJK on August 15, so that it can show to the world that the people of the territory are with India.

He added that the occupied territory could not be made part of India by converting it into a military garrison or hoisting Indian flags on buildings.

The DPM leader said that the Kashmiris had not accepted the Indian occupation over their motherland and they would continue their freedom movement till it reached its logical conclusion.

Khawaja Firdous said, the people of Kashmir will also observe the Indian Independence Day, the 15th August, as Black Day to convey a message to the world that they do not recognize the Indian illegal occupation of their homeland.