India’s lunacy brings South Asia at brink of war: Masood Khan

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 09th August, 2019) The AJK President, Sardar Masood Khan has said that abolition of special status of occupied Kashmir and inhuman repression by India against the Kashmiri people had brought South Asia at the brink war, and it is obligatory for the UN Security Council to play its role to avert the potential war and ensure peace and security in the region.

He expressed these views in interviews with the Turkish radio and television, A News TV and Anatolia news agency during a brief stopover here en-route Norway. He asserted that the latest happenings in occupied Kashmir were the outcome of the apathy of the international community that emboldened India to commit crimes against the humanity in the occupied Kashmir.

The AJK president thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for declaring unflinching support to the Kashmiri people, and appealed to Turkey to step up its efforts to mobilize international community to secure an end to Indian repression against the Kashmiri people and to grant right of self-determination to them.

He said that Turkey can mount pressure on India through friendly countries to resolve Kashmir issue through political and diplomatic means. He said that change of demography of the Muslim majority state of Jammu and Kashmir and the genocide of Muslims by the Hindu fanatic regime of India are a flagrant violation of Geneva Convention and other international laws.

"This is also a violation of the UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir, and the international community must take its strong notice," he said and warned that if international community failed to play its role in this regard, the world would witness another holocaust in the territory under the Inndian occupation.

Sardar Masood Khan said that not only occupied Kashmir, but the Indian forces were also targeting civilian population and prosperity across the Line of Control in Azad Kashmir. The Indian Army is using cluster bombs against the citizens of Azad Kashmir though their use has been banned on the international level, he added.

He said that India was using its more than 800,000 regular troops to crush the peaceful democratic struggle of the Kashmiri people. "The occupied territory is virtually under military siege where curfew is in force, and there is a complete media blackout," he said.

Explaining repeal of articles 370 and 35-A by the Indian government, Sardar Masood Khan said that through this illegal step, the people of occupied Kashmir have been deprived of their fundamental rights which they had been enjoying since 1927.

"India has turned a disputed territory into its colony which has sent a wave of great anguish and resentment to the Kashmiri people. Earlier talking to Anatolia news agency, the AJK president said that change of disputed status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir by India was a naked aggression, which is not acceptable to the people of Pakistan, Kashmir and the international community as well.

"Kashmir has never been a part of India, but it is an internationally-recognized disputed territory and is still on the agenda of the UN Security Council," he added.