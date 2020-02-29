UrduPoint.com
India's NIA Arrests Furniture Shop Owner In IHK

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 05:31 PM

India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a furniture shop owner in south Kashmir's Pulwama district

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a furniture shop owner in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the NIA arrested Shakir Bashir Magrey and dubbed him as an over-ground worker of freedom fighting organisation. Shakir, a resident of Hajibal, Kakapora, in Pulwama is owner of a furniture shop.

