ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a furniture shop owner in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the NIA arrested Shakir Bashir Magrey and dubbed him as an over-ground worker of freedom fighting organisation. Shakir, a resident of Hajibal, Kakapora, in Pulwama is owner of a furniture shop.