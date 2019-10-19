Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider said the forced and unlawful Indian occupation of Kashmir was always against the wishes and aspirations of Jammu & Kashmir people, international laws and the UNSC resolutions

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) , Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider said the forced and unlawful Indian occupation of Kashmir was always against the wishes and aspirations of Jammu & Kashmir people, international laws and the UNSC resolutions.

"The AJK prime minister was addressing a Special Session on Human Rights in Kashmir as a chief guest in Lahore on Saturday, says an official statement issued by AJK government here Saturday night.

The AJK prime minister said according to Article 42 of the Hague Convention, India had illegally occupied the territory. "India, according to the Article 103 of the United Nation couldn't change the demographic composition of the held valley", he added.

Raja Farooq Haider said Indian armed forces were involved in crimes against humanity and these were the sheer violations of Geneva Convention, UN resolutions and its Charter. "Those (Indian Armed Forces) committing these crimes being given legal cover through infamous black laws", Haider said.

He said the Indian troops were brutally torturing the armless civilians, disgracing women and thousands were victims of forced disappearances. "The Indian troops are also violating Cease Fire Line (CFL) by resorting to target women and children besides using Cluster Ammunition", the premier further said.

The AJK prime minister told the participants of the conference that the occupied Kashmir had become the world's biggest militarized zone due to massive deployment of Indian military and paramilitary forces.

"Over nine million Indian troops are using brute force to suppress the indigenous liberation movement. Through AFSP and PSA like laws, they are given special powers to pick any person or damage any property in the state" Haider said.

The premier made it clear that India can no longer hide itself behind the bilateral issue. India's claim that Kashmir is bilateral issue is against international laws and UNSC resolutions.