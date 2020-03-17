UrduPoint.com
India's Policy Is Coronavirus In Kashmir: Chairman Of Jammu And Kashmir People's Freedom League, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 05:41 PM

India's policy is Coronavirus in Kashmir: Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People's Freedom League, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani

Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People's Freedom League, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani has said that India's fanatical Hindu government is hellbent upon transforming occupied Jammu and Kashmir into a colony of slaves by treating the Kashmiris like subhumans in every sphere of life

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People's Freedom League, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani has said that India's fanatical Hindu government is hellbent upon transforming occupied Jammu and Kashmir into a colony of slaves by treating the Kashmiris like subhumans in every sphere of life.

He said the majority of the people suffer from not only of acute physical but also from mental disorders due to the heavy deployment of different army and paramilitary contingents during the last 30 years, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Women, children and youth going to Indian institutions for higher and professional education are mostly subjected to worst humiliations or enforced disappearances or languish in outside jails for long decades, he added.

He expressed grave concern over the deteriorating health of all the freedom-loving detainees of Jammu and Kashmir and raised the question of the General Secretary of the People's Freedom League, Muhammad Ramzan Khan, who despite being a patient of asthma has been forced to languish in detention during the past two decades and again targeted under the repressive August 5, 2019 operation and sent to jail immediately without any mercy on his acute disease and lone family.

The JKPFL Chairman urged the UN Human Rights Council, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch to make India answerable for every wrong and wrath directed against Kashmiri prisoners and suppressed citizens and visit prisons to see the plight of the Kashmiris themselves.

