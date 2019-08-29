(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) : Punjab Parliamentary Secretary on Information and Culture MPA Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi Thursday condemned Indian move of revoking special status of Kashmir.

In a statement issued here, Nadeem Qureshi said that this illegal act of India was an offence against people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), but added that it had strengthened Kashmiris' resolve to freedom from Indian occupation.

He said, Prime Minister Imran Khan took a bold stance over the Kashmir issue and its positive results had started pouring in.

He said that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had also formed a Kashmir Committee at provincial level which would be led by Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat that will work in support of the Federal government.

He said that committee would ensure all arrangements to raise voice for rights of Kashmiris.

The parliamentary secretary said that Raja Basharat had called first meeting of the committee on August 30 (Friday). He said that the committee would not only monitor the human rights violation of IOK but would also highlight these violations at international level.