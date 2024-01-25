India's So-called Democracy & Secularism World's Worst Farce: AJK PM
Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2024 | 10:00 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq stated on Thursday that India was using democracy as a fig leaf to deceive the world.
It was rather a pseudo-democracy and its secularism was the biggest farce, he said in a statement on the eve of India's Republic Day, which falls on January 26.
The AJK prime minister said that India had devolved into a totalitarian nation where religious minorities were no longer protected
There was no place for minorities in Modi's India, he said. "They neither have religious freedom nor their places of worship are safe in the country that has been virtually overtaken by the extremists."
"These shocking incidents of violence directed towards minorities demonstrate the growing influence of rabid fanatics who believe in the Akhand Baharat policy being promoted by the BJP and other right-wing parties," he said, adding that "the demolition of the historic Babri Masjid, attack on the Golden Temple, and burning of churches by extremists aided and abetted by the government speak volumes about the growing fascism in India."
He said, "India has deprived Kashmiris of their basic political and human rights." Despite lapse of 76 years, the country was still unprepared for the referendum that it had promised to the Kashmiri people in front of the international community.
He said that a reign of terror had been unleashed in occupied Kashmir by India. One of the main causes and effects of human rights abuses in the area had been the enforcement of black laws in Valley.
The AJK PM said the occupied region of Jammu and Kashmir was transformed into an outdoor detention facility for the Kashmiri people on August 5, 2019.
He described India's actions on August 5, 2019 as a flagrant breach of UN resolutions, stating that the country had disregarded decisions from the UNSC that demand a vote be held in the area.
The prime minister also paid a homage to the Kashmiri martyrs who gave their lives to ignite the flame of independence.
The AJK PM expressed gratitude to all of the nations, establishments, and groups that spoke out in support of the Kashmiris. He also thanked the Pakistani people and administration for continuously endorsing the Kashmiris' justifiable fight for their right to self-determination.
He stated that it was imperative that the international community pay attention to the deteriorating political and human rights conditions in the area and contribute to the much-needed resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with UNSC resolutions that protect the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination.
