UrduPoint.com

India's State Machinery Has Become "veritable Arm Of Oppression" In Kashmir: Pakistani Envoy

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 07:21 PM

India's state machinery has become "veritable arm of oppression" in Kashmir: Pakistani envoy

Pakistan Tuesday denounced India's "unlawful" measures to deprive the Kashmiri people of their right to self-determination, warning that the Indian state machinery has turned into a "veritable arm of oppression" in occupied Jammu and Kashmir

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tuesday denounced India's "unlawful" measures to deprive the Kashmiri people of their right to self-determination, warning that the Indian state machinery has turned into a "veritable arm of oppression" in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Indian State machinery -- from a pliant judiciary to a hand-picked local bureaucracy -- has become a veritable arm of oppression, breeding impunity," Khalil Hashmi, Pakistani ambassador to the UN office at Geneva, told the UN Human Rights Council during a general debate in its 48th session.

Thanking the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, for reminding the 47-member Council of India's grave human rights violations in Kashmir, he said that the devastating human rights impacts of illegal actions of 05th August 2019 continue to be chronicled by UN Special Procedures, civil society, and global media.

Even this month, as the Council meets with India as its member, the Hindu nationalist regime had "brutally imposed yet another layer of curfew," and communication clampdown in the disputed territory, following the custodial death of iconic Kashmiri leader, Syed Ali Geelani.

"The degrading treatment of Syed Geelani's mortal remains and their burial against wishes of the deceased epitomizes India's moral bankruptcy," Ambassador Hashmi said. More importantly, the Pakistani envoy said this speaks to Syed Geelani's indomitable spirit that even in his death, he continued to cow the occupation forces.

"Driven by a fascist mindset, India continues to pursue and accelerate its state policy of demographic change of the disputed territory under the garb of dubious laws and administrative measures as evident from grant of 4.2 million domicile certificates to non-Kashmiris, and permission to buy property, and seek local jobs," he said, adding that New Delhi is grabbing land, properties and natural resources of the indigenous Kashmiri people, and disenfranchising them of their distinct cultural and religious identity.

"These unlawful measures are designed to deprive the Kashmiris of their right to self-determination," the Pakistani envoy said, constituting breach of India's obligations under the UN Security Council resolutions and 4th Geneva Convention.

Over 900,000 occupation forces have transformed the occupied territory into a black-hole of rights violations behind an iron curtain of military siege, and through continued denial of access to independent observers, he said.

During this year alone, India has summarily executed over 100 innocent Kashmiris, illegally detained 537 Kashmiris, and demolished close to 50 houses during fake encounters.it was pointed out. India has muzzled local media, and silenced human rights defenders through intimidation, harassment and reprisal, he said, adding that the UN mandate holders have warned that the situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir was in a 'free fall'.

Ambassador Hashmi urged the international community needs to 'step up' and take the following steps: The Council must call on India to rescind its demographic change, halt its violations, and allow access to independent observers; The Council should mandate a Commission of Inquiry to investigate Indian abuses, as recommended by the two Kashmir reports; The global flag-bearers of human rights should publicly call India out for its atrocities in Kashmir, and close the persistent gap between their words and actions, and, The High Commissioner should issue an updated Kashmir report in exercise of her prevention mandate.

Related Topics

Pakistan India United Nations Civil Society Jammu New Delhi Buy Geneva August 2019 Moral Media From Allied Rental Modarba Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Hot and dry weather likely in most plain areas of ..

Hot and dry weather likely in most plain areas of country

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister chairs meeting of energy projects

Chief Minister chairs meeting of energy projects

3 minutes ago
 NCOC directs FIA to take action against fake vacci ..

NCOC directs FIA to take action against fake vaccination certificates providers

3 minutes ago
 To celebrate 2nd anniversary, Abu Dhabi Exports Of ..

To celebrate 2nd anniversary, Abu Dhabi Exports Office reaches milestones enhanc ..

24 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole UK Prime Minister on his mothe ..

UAE leaders condole UK Prime Minister on his mother&#039;s death

39 minutes ago
 Going from ZERO to Hero: Infinix Kicks off Excitin ..

Going from ZERO to Hero: Infinix Kicks off Exciting New Corporate Partnership wi ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.