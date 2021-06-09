India's unilateral change of the status quo in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on August 5, 2019 was the root cause of tension between India and Pakistan, Cheng Xizhong, visiting professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law and former Defense Attache in South Asian countries said on Wednesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :India's unilateral change of the status quo in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on August 5, 2019 was the root cause of tension between India and Pakistan, Cheng Xizhong, visiting professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law and former Defense Attache in South Asian countries said on Wednesday.

"Tensions between India and Pakistan have been going on for years. As we all know, the root cause of the tension lies in India, which is caused by India's unilateral change of the status quo in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on August 5, 2019," he said in a statement.

He said that the continuous tension between Pakistan and India poses a serious challenge to peace and stability in South Asia.

"At the same time, in the past two years, India has continuously strengthened the deployment of military and intelligence forces in IIOJK and brutally suppressed the Kashmiri people fighting for national self-determination. The Kashmiri people have lost their basic rights of expression, freedom of movement, external contact and even survival," he added.

Cheng observed that over the years, Pakistan, the Muslim world and the entire international community have unanimously and strongly condemned India's heinous human rights violations in IIOJK.

Decades of history have repeatedly proved that the Kashmiri people cannot be conquered by force. Even if they fight to the last person, the Kashmiri people will not give up the struggle for national self-determination.

He said, the Pakistani people, especially the people in Azad Kashmir, have unremittingly provided political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people who are fighting for justice on the front line. The Pakistani government has unremittingly exposed India's atrocities in the international arena, thus winning the high attention of the United Nations and the international community to the Kashmir issue.

Recently, both Pakistan and India have expressed willingness to improve their relations, which is a positive development. "However, I feel that if India does not give up its regional hegemonism and territorial expansion policy and does not respect the right of the Kashmiri people to self-determination, even if relations improve, the fundamental problem of peace and stability in South Asia will not be solved," he added.

He said, on June 4, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan had always wanted a 'civilized' and 'open' relationship with India. PM Imran Khan further stated that "even if they give us a roadmap, then that is acceptable." "Between the lines, I can see Pakistan's sincerity to improve relations with India, to work with India and other South Asian countries to develop economy and eradicate poverty to maintain regional peace and stability, and the rationality, feasibility and acceptability of PM Imran Khan's latest proposal," he said.