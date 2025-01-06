Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Monday said that India's unilateral actions were detrimental for peace and stability in the region

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 6th Jan, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Monday said that India's unilateral actions were detrimental for peace and stability in the region.

According to PM house, the PM said that the international community should take notice of India's illegal actions, which pose a serious threat to peace in South Asia.

The PM expressed these views while talking to a delegation of All Parties Hurriyat Conference AJK and Pakistan chapter which called on him under the leadership of its convener Ghulam Muhammad Safi in the State metropolis.

During the meeting future strategy regarding the ongoing freedom movement in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and a plan of action to promote Kashmir cause internationally was discussed in detail.

Anwar assured the visiting delegation of his government's all out support to promote Kashmir cause at global level.

He stressed the need for devising a comprehensive strategy to counter India's conspiracy and exposing its imperialistic designs before the world.

The United Nations, he said, should also hold India accountable for human rights violations committed by its forces in the held territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Regarding the peace overtures made by Pakistan, the AJK premier said, "Our desire for peace should not be misconstrued our weakness as rather it should be reciprocated positively for the sake of peace and greater interests of people of the entire south Asia".

"We are giving peace a chance, India should not misconstrue it as weakness", he added.

We salute to the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people and Hurriyat leadership who have rendered matchless sacrifices for the noble cause of freedom, he further said.

"We will not hesitate to make any sacrifice for the completion of Pakistan", he remarked." We have defeated the Hindutva agenda in Azad Kashmir", he said, adding that the people of liberated territory were ready to foil the enemy's nefarious designs. Lauding the Pakistan Army's significant contribution in protecting the liberated territory, he said Pakistan forces were fully prepared to give a befitting reply to the enemy on the LoC.

The delegation was comprised of Advocate Pervez Shah, Mushtaq Butt, Abdul Hameed Lone, Sheikh Abdul Majid, Mushtaq-ul-Islam and Abdul Majid Mir and others. Whereas, government minister Sardar Javed Ayub was also present on the occasion.

