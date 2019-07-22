UrduPoint.com
India's Warmongering Threat To Regional Peace: Masood Khan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 07:11 PM

India's warmongering threat to regional peace: Masood Khan

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan while strongly condemning unprovoked uninterrupted shelling by Indian Army on the civilian population of the liberated territory along the Line of Control (LoC), has advised India to refrain from the escalation of tension in the region

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan while strongly condemning unprovoked uninterrupted shelling by Indian Army on the civilian population of the liberated territory along the Line of Control (LoC), has advised India to refrain from the escalation of tension in the region.

Regretting the martyrdom of Pakistan Army personnel Manzoor Ahmed Abbasi and injuries to five civilians including three women in Indian firing, he expressed sympathy with the affected families. In a statement on Monday, the AJK president strongly condemned rocket and mortar shelling by Indian Army on the civilian population in Battal, Satwal Khanjar, Nakyal, Jandrot and Neza Pir sectors of Azad Kashmir that had caused loss of life and property to the innocent people.

He said that India intended to escalate tension at the LoC to divert the attention of the international community from growing resistance by Kashmiri people and the worst human rights violations being committed by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

"India's negative tactics cannot deter the Kashmiri people from their just cause of freedom and their efforts to apprise the world of the Indian brutalities," he added.

Sardar Masood Khan said that the Kashmiri people were determined to continue their legitimate struggle till freedom from India and the realization of their birthright of self-determination.

He maintained that repression and the random use of force by India cannot break the will of Kashmiri people. Paying glowing tributes to Pakistan Army personnel for defending frontiers of Azad Kashmir and protecting life and property of its people at the cost of their own lives, the AJK president said that every male and female including old aged people, youth and children stood shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan Army to thwart heinous designs of the enemy.

About the people living along the LoC, he said that the state government would not leave them at the mercy of the enemy. Financial relief will be provided to the families of martyrs and other people affected in the unprovoked Indian shelling, he assured.

