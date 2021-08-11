UrduPoint.com

Indirect Taxes Realization; IRD AJK Surpasses Annual Revenue Target Of Fiscal Year 2020-21

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 04:38 PM

Indirect Taxes realization; IRD AJK surpasses annual revenue target of fiscal year 2020-21

The Inland Revenue Department of Azad Jammu and Kashmir marked outstanding performance in collection of Indirect Taxes

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) The Inland Revenue Department of Azad Jammu and Kashmir marked outstanding performance in collection of Indirect Taxes; surpasses the annual revenue target of fiscal year 2020-21 with substantial rise with accumulative total of 8.067 billion; said Ch. Asim Shoukat, Commissioner Inland Revenue (Indirect Taxes), AJ&K In an exclusive interview to APP here on Wednesday, he revealed that AJ&K Inland Revenue Department has successfully achieved rather surpassed the annual revenue target of Indirect Taxes which include Sales tax, excise duty, motor tax, vehicle registration, education cess etc for the Financial Year 2020-21 with substantial difference of Rs.167.000 million.

Elaborating this exceptional achievement in collection of levies, first ever in the taxes' realization history of Azad Jammu Kashmir, Asim Shoukat said that the Inland Revenue Department was assigned annual revenue target of Rs.7.900 billion during previous financial year on account of Indirect Taxes, against the Department through its tireless efforts have succeeded to achieve cumulative figure of Rs.8.067 billion with considerable rise.

While having a review of revenue figures and status by this correspondent, it was revealed that during the previous financial year, the Indirect Taxes' collection was at Rs. 5.980 billion and in comparison with this figure, the net collection during the financial year 2020-21 stands at Rs.8.067 billion, which gives out incremental collection of Rs.2.087 billion with growth rate of 35 percent.

This fact itself proves rather establishes that the departmental performance towards revenue collection was considerably outstanding and up to the mark as successful achievement of budgetary targets through proper enforcement of fiscal laws is indeed a hard and tough job.

Responding to a question, Commissioner Inland Revenue (Indirect Taxes) Ch. Asim Shoukat expressed that the entire credit for successful surpassing of budgetary targets of Indirect Taxes goes to the efforts extended by the departmental team, who under the esteemed guidance and cooperation of senior government authorities especially Chairman AJ&K Central board of Revenue Dr. Syed Asif Hussain and Secretary Inland Revenue Dr. Liaqat Hussain, have made it possible to cross the assigned budgetary figure with significant increase.

Towards successful achievement of assigned budgetary targets of Indirect Taxes to the tune of Rs. 8 billion, Asim Shoukat has specifically praised the bulk revenue shares imparted by the Excise Circles of the Department.

Upon this outstanding and marvelous performance of Inland Revenue Department, the high authorities have acknowledged the departmental efforts with appreciating remarks and hoped that the departmental team will continue the said outstanding streak in future too. In the end, the head of Excise Wing of Inland Revenue Department, AJ&K Asim Shoukat intended that the entire departmental team will continue to give out its maximum for optimal revenue collection and for strengthening the State's finance in particular.

