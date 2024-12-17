- Home
Inflicting Pain On Kashmiris In IIOJK Will Always Leave Serious Ramifications: IFJHR Chief
Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2024 | 08:09 PM
Chairman International Forum for Justice Human Rights(IFJHR), Muhammad Ahsaan Untoo, has expressed grave concern on Tuesday over the continual killing of innocent Kashmiris in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK) by the Indian occupational forces
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 17th Dec, 2024) Chairman International Forum for Justice Human Rights(IFJHR), Muhammad Ahsaan Untoo, has expressed grave concern on Tuesday over the continual killing of innocent Kashmiris in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK) by the Indian occupational forces.
"Instead of the investigating the killers of the innocent youth in the IIOJK, the BJP-led Indian Government is harassing the womenfolk for raising their voices against the killers", alleged veteran Kashmiri human rights activist Muhammad Ahsaan Untoo, while addressing a public gathering in occupied Srinagar inviting the attention of the international community towards the continual massive human rights violations in IIOJK by Indian Government under the command of RSS/BJP prime ministerial Narendra Modi, Home Minister AMIT SHAH and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sehna, says a report reaching here Tuesday from across the line of control(LoC ).
Untoo warned that as long as Indian occupational forces would suppress the people of Kashmir, they will receive more resistance from Kashmiris.
“We have seen it since 1990’s that the Indian forces have been using all draconian measures against the people of Jammu and Kashmir state but had not been able to break the will of the valiant people of the state", the Kashmiri leader said.
The Kashmiri rights activist said that the Indian occupying authorities should understand that inflicting pain on common people will have serious ramifications, he added.
Untoo said that the people who protested against the HR violations in the occupied valley, were being subjected to death in fake encounters by the state agencies.
He further said that the people raising their voices against the injustices in the Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir state were being booked under draconian Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. “It is a tragedy that the state has now started targeting the womenfolk in the disputed region", he added.
He revealed lamenting that 28 Kashmiri female prisoners were languishing in various jails across India, but no rights organization has raised the issue with the Indian government.
The international Human Rights bodies, institutions and other organizations to raise the issue with the Indian government and impress upon them to release all Kashmiri political prisoners with a precondition, the report said.
Untoo said that the Indian government has broken all records of lawlessness in the region and were using all draconian measures to suppress the genuine voices on the ground, the report said.
