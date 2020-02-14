Influx of TV channels failed to dent significance of Radio

The influx of TV channels both in the private and public sectors across the globe has failed to dent importance of the Radio for its being the swift source of quick dissemination of infotainment

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) - The influx of tv channels both in the private and public sectors across the globe has failed to dent importance of the Radio for its being the swift source of quick dissemination of infotainment.

Speakers opined at special programme hosted at Azad Kashmir Radio Mirpur to mark World Radio Day observed in Azad Jammu & Kashmir like other parts of the world on Thursday.

The speakers including Station Director Muhammad Shakeel, Programme Manager Azam Khan Niazi, senior producer Jamil Bashar, head of news Division Ali Altar Salim and representative of the artists AH Rao said that celebration of World Radio Day is, indeed, an occasion of global significance for the PBC like other International Broadcasting Organizations the world over.

They observed that all the three stations of Azad Kashmir Radio Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Tararkheil aired special programs to highlight significance of the day.

Radio still remains the medium that reaches the widest audience worldwide, in the quickest possible time.

Speakers recalled that the AJK Radio Mirpur, Muzaffarabad Tararkheil always performed a significant role for their valued listeners during the era of emergency especially during the worst natural catastrophe of deadly earthquake of October 8, 2005 in Muzaffarabad and September 24, last year in Mirpur AJK.

They said that the AK Radio Mirpur station was highlighting the Kashmir issue since its inception in September 2002 proving an effective voice of the people of the AJK as its transmission covers the vast area across the LoC in Indian-occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Meanwhile, AK Radio Mirpur observed World Radio Day by airing special programmes highlighting the role and importance of Radio in raising awareness about ameliorating life style of the masses.

It is to be noted that Unesco had announced to observe World Radio Day on February 13 every year.