Inqilabi Concerned About Hurriyat Leaders' Illegal Detention

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 05:33 PM

Inqilabi concerned about Hurriyat leaders' illegal detention

Chairman Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi has expressed concern over the continued illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders and activists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Chairman Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi has expressed concern over the continued illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders and activists.

He said the Indian government was harassing the people of Kashmir irrespective of their age and gender. Women Hurriyat leaders Aasiya Andrabi and her associates have been lodged in jail and their illegal detention is being prolonged in one pretext or the other, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi said that medical treatment was also not provided to the political detainees in jails due to which their health condition was deteriorating with each passing day.

He demanded of the world community and international human rights organizations to take notice of the Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir and help release all the illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the occupied territory.

He also paid rich tributes to noted Islamic scholar and Ummat-e-Islami founding Chairman, Dr Qazi Nisar Ahmed, on his martyrdom anniversary.

