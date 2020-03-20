The family members of illegally detained Kashmiri Leader and Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi have demanded his immediate release as he is feeling unwell in jail in Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The family members of illegally detained Kashmiri Leader and Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi have demanded his immediate release as he is feeling unwell in jail in Occupied Kashmir.

In a statement issued in Srinagar on Friday, his brother said that few days ago, the Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Chairman was shifted to police hospital but doctors advised to shift him at Saddar Hospital in Srinagar, Kashmir Media Service reported.

As per the family members, Abdul Samad Inqilabi was not provided proper medical facilities, his health could deteriorate further.

It is to mention here that Abdul Samad Inqilabi has announced to go on a hunger strike from March 23 against inhuman treatment being meted out to the Kashmiri detainees in jails.