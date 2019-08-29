UrduPoint.com
Instructions Issued To Schools, Colleges In Wake Of Kashmir Situation

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 15 seconds ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 09:12 PM

Instructions issued to schools, colleges in wake of Kashmir situation

Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued instructions to schools, colleges and universities in wake of recent situation in occupied Kashmir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued instructions to schools, colleges and universities in wake of recent situation in occupied Kashmir.

According to an official notification issued by KP Administration department, following activities should be observed on every Friday from 12.00 to 12.30 in letter and spirit.

All schools, colleges and universities shall ensure to bring their students out on nearest road till 12.00 for rallies, all offices shall close down and staff should come out on roads for rally.

The commissioners and deputy commissioners would be leading the rally and road transport would be stopped. Traffic police would regulate and ensure compliance while employees and officers of main secretariat would assemble in central lawn of Civil Secretariat for a procession or walk.

