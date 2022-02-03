UrduPoint.com

Int Community Urged To Take Notice Over Fake Encounters,extrajudicial Killings Of Kashmiris In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2022 | 09:35 PM

Int community urged to take notice over fake encounters,extrajudicial killings of Kashmiris in IIOJK

Hurriyat leader Abdul Hameed Lone here on Wednesday urged that international community to take notice on the fake encounters and extrajudicial killings of innocent Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Hurriyat leader Abdul Hameed Lone here on Wednesday urged that international community to take notice on the fake encounters and extrajudicial killings of innocent Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said in a statement issued here regarding upcoming Kashmir Solidarity Day.

"We are grateful to the 220 million people of Pakistan, the Government of Pakistan and all those belonging to all walks of life for supporting Kashmir cause." Abdul Hameed Lone said.

The expression of solidarity with the Kashmiri people on February 5 was an indication that Pakistan was supporting the Kashmiri people's struggle for self determination morally and politically, he added.

From 1989 to 2022, 95,776 people had been martyred by the Indian occupying forces, he added.

Abdul Hameed said that during this time, 7,000 anonymous graves were discovered and 1,240 women were desecrated.

The internet service had been suspended several times since August 5, 2019, he pointed out.

Under the colonial policy, human rights activists and journalists had been targeted, he said.

Meanwhile, more than 15,000 citizens, including political leaders and activists, had been detained in jails, he added.

Hurriyat Conference Chairman Musarat Alam Butt, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Asiya Andrabi, Yasin Malik, Engineer Rashid, Khurram Pervez, Ahsan Onto and other leaders have been arrested, he said.

Abdul Hameed said that In IIOJK, there were constant restrictions on media and communication institutions.

He said Pakistani tv channels, newspaper websites and YouTube channels had been blocked in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Internet Rashid Jammu February August Women 2019 YouTube Media TV All Government Million

Recent Stories

US Border Authorities Say Will Help Provide Securi ..

US Border Authorities Say Will Help Provide Security for Super Bowl LVI Game in ..

19 seconds ago
 SSGC captures 15 industrial units using illegal ga ..

SSGC captures 15 industrial units using illegal gas compressors: Hammad

21 seconds ago
 754 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in capital

754 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in capital

22 seconds ago
 UN on Germany's RT DE Ban: All Countries Should Al ..

UN on Germany's RT DE Ban: All Countries Should Allow for Free Dissemination of ..

24 seconds ago
 RT Editor-in-Chief Thanks Russian Authorities for ..

RT Editor-in-Chief Thanks Russian Authorities for Deutsche Welle Reciprocal Ban

26 seconds ago
 Saudi Arabia Bans Nationals Without Booster Dose F ..

Saudi Arabia Bans Nationals Without Booster Dose From Leaving Country - State Me ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>