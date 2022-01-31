UrduPoint.com

Int Community, World Powers Should Force India To Stop Killing Of Innocent Kashmiris: Mushaal

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2022 | 12:38 PM

Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organization, Mushaal Hussein Mullick here on Monday said that the international community and world powers should force the brutal India to stop the killing spree in IIOJK and ensure resolution of the Kashmir dispute as per the UN resolutions

Talking to APP Mushaal said that around one million Indian occupying forces have detained 8 million Kashmiris and turned the occupied territory into one of the largest open prisons in the world.

She said that despite facing the worst form of Indian state terrorism, the people of occupied valley have always shown extraordinary courage, strength and resilience, adding that fascist India cannot break their will by using brutal force.

"I salute our Kashmiri mothers, sisters, elders and brothers for their sacrifices and their invincible spirit in fight for their justice and birth right of right to self-determination," she added.

Said that India is not a democratic state but a terrorist country as its troops are involved in genocide and ethnic cleansing of innocent Kashmiri people.

She said that Indian forces landed in Srinagar and illegally occupied and subjugated the people of Jammu and Kashmir in clear violation of international law and humanitarian principles.

Mushaal said that Indian barbaric forces unleashed a wave of state terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), who used all brutal tactics to silence the dissenting voices in the occupied valley.

The hurriyat leader said that India portrays herself as champion of human rights, whereas, minorities and non-Hindu communities living in India are persecuted by RSS backed fascist Modi government.

The chairperson lamented that due to the world's apathy and inaction to stop Indian forces for committing war crimes, the Hindutva regime further emboldened and resorted to change the demography of Kashmir by bringing settlers from other parts of India.

