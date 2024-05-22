- Home
Integrated Industrial Uplift Plan Is Proposed To Be Inked Into The New Fiscal Year AJK Budget
Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2024 | 09:39 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) A comprehensive phased plan has been proposed to be inked by the AJK government to encourage and promote domestic and foreign investment in the trade and industrial sectors in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, official sources said.
The sources told APP here Wednesday that the AJK government has also already chalked out a strategy for the early revival of over 85 sick industrial units located in Mirpur and Bhimbher districts and to promote the industrialization process in both industrial districts as well as in other parts of the liberated territory.
The sources further revealed that in light of various proposals, the newly-elected peoples government of AJK has principally decided to encourage and boost foreign investment in the trade and industrial sectors in AJK, and colossal funds are proposed to be placed in the forthcoming financial year 2024–25 AJK budget.
The AJK government, the sources continued, has decided to provide all possible required facilities and compensation to the intending foreign entrepreneurs in letter and spirit for establishing industrial concerns in the area. The sources pointed out that massive and bright potential was available for launching investments in the hydropower generation, mineral, and tourism sectors in AJK.
The sources said that the government was taking all possible steps for the early revival of sick industrial units in Mirpur and Bhimbher. The government has focused on promoting industrial activities in Mirpur and Bhimbher districts in order to provide more job opportunities to the unemployed, skilled, and unskilled.
The sources revealed that a high-level committee comprising officials of commerce and industry, electricity, finance, and taxation was being formed soon to inquire about the problems of industrialists. The committee will also be responsible for inking and forwarding proposals to the government for early redress of the grievances of the business fraternity, including industrialists operating a few units in small and new industrial estates in Mirpur, AJK, they added.
Meanwhile, a high-level meeting of the officials of the AJK government here was recently reviewed and discussed in length with the owners of the Mirpur and Bhimber districts-based sick industrial units. The sources said and added that the owners of the sick units have tabled various proposals for the revival of the sick units and assured their functioning soon after their revival in line with the determined policy of the state government.
