Integrated plan devised to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity in Southern Mirpur

Southern wing of the AJK State Electricity Department has inked an integrated plan to ensure the uninterrupted supply of power to the consumers in densely populated Mirpur division of Azad Jammu Kashmir

MIRPUR ( AJK) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 5th Dec, 2024)

This was disclosed in a high level meeting of the State Electricity department with the Southern Wing head, Chief Engineer Mirpur Mohammad Nazir Mughal in the chair.

"According to the vision of the government, the Chief Engineer of Electricity, Southern Wing Mirpur, decided to solve the public problems related to electricity supply close to their doorsteps, including the elimination of the frequent power outages, load shedding and other issues related to hindered electricity supply", it was told in the meeting.

The meeting took several decisions regarding precautionary measures for uninterrupted supply of electricity to the public in just starting severe winter weather.

The line staff including the electricity meter readers were directed to ensure the meters readings correctly and accurately to avert any over-billing or any other related injustice and unfair means to any consumer.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Engineer Nazir Mughal directed the field staffers to quickly move to take Immediate action in case of power outage at any place in the region. Field staff should be mobilized to maintain the uninterrupted power supply system, he advised.