Open Menu

Integrated Plan Devised To Ensure Uninterrupted Supply Of Electricity In Southern Mirpur

Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2024 | 10:57 PM

Integrated plan devised to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity in Southern Mirpur

Southern wing of the AJK State Electricity Department has inked an integrated plan to ensure the uninterrupted supply of power to the consumers in densely populated Mirpur division of Azad Jammu Kashmir

MIRPUR ( AJK) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 5th Dec, 2024) Southern wing of the AJK State Electricity Department has inked an integrated plan to ensure the uninterrupted supply of power to the consumers in densely populated Mirpur division of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

This was disclosed in a high level meeting of the State Electricity department with the Southern Wing head, Chief Engineer Mirpur Mohammad Nazir Mughal in the chair.

"According to the vision of the government, the Chief Engineer of Electricity, Southern Wing Mirpur, decided to solve the public problems related to electricity supply close to their doorsteps, including the elimination of the frequent power outages, load shedding and other issues related to hindered electricity supply", it was told in the meeting.

The meeting took several decisions regarding precautionary measures for uninterrupted supply of electricity to the public in just starting severe winter weather.

The line staff including the electricity meter readers were directed to ensure the meters readings correctly and accurately to avert any over-billing or any other related injustice and unfair means to any consumer.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Engineer Nazir Mughal directed the field staffers to quickly move to take Immediate action in case of power outage at any place in the region. Field staff should be mobilized to maintain the uninterrupted power supply system, he advised.

Related Topics

Pakistan Load Shedding Weather Electricity Jammu Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir Government

Recent Stories

Opposition regrets failure of provincial governmen ..

Opposition regrets failure of provincial government to address violence in Kurra ..

2 minutes ago
 Minister distributes cheques among beneficiaries o ..

Minister distributes cheques among beneficiaries of 'Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar' prog ..

5 minutes ago
 Zero Waste Villages initiative a step towards clea ..

Zero Waste Villages initiative a step towards cleaner Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Bacon House in collaboration with NCSW to organize ..

Bacon House in collaboration with NCSW to organize an event

2 minutes ago
 Provincial assembly passes KP Parks, Horticulture ..

Provincial assembly passes KP Parks, Horticulture Authority Bill 2024

2 minutes ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurat ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurates Prof Hashmat Lodi Developme ..

2 minutes ago
Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi reviews tr ..

Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi reviews traffic, civic issues in Lyari

2 minutes ago
 S. Korean politician who tussled with soldier says ..

S. Korean politician who tussled with soldier says felt 'fear'

2 minutes ago
 UK's Starmer vows to 'take country forward' in res ..

UK's Starmer vows to 'take country forward' in reset bid after 150 days

2 minutes ago
 OPEC+ extends oil supply cuts through March

OPEC+ extends oil supply cuts through March

10 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan presents ..

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan presents cash rewards to topper girls ..

2 minutes ago
 Macron tells EU chief Mercosur deal is 'unacceptab ..

Macron tells EU chief Mercosur deal is 'unacceptable'

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir