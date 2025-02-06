Integrated plan for promotion of tourism in picturesque AJK on latest lines afoot: Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister (AJKPM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister (AJKPM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq said that the government was working for the promotion of tourism in the picturesque AJK State on the latest lines, utilizing the huge available natural potential in the region.

He was talking to a delegation of media influencer Carrie and Mac Candee, which called on him in the state metropolis on Thursday.

Referring to the region's breathtaking landscape, the PM said that Azad Kashmir was always a popular destination due to its natural beauty, including mountains, valleys, rivers, and a temperate climate.

The prime minister said that the AJK is a peaceful region, due to which tourists from all over the world love to visit the territory.

The government, he said, was taking all possible steps to provide facilities to tourists.

"Steps are being taken to protect forests and the natural environment," the PM said. Referring to the worsening political and human rights situation in the Indian-occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the PM told the visiting delegation that India has turned occupied Kashmir into an open-sky prison by deploying over a million occupational military and paramilitary troops in the disputed occupied state.

Senior minister Colonel (retd) Waqar Ahmed Noor, government ministers Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq and Abdul Majid Khan were also present on this occasion.

