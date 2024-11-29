Integrated Plan To Equip SDMA With Means To Deal With Emergent Situation: AJK PM
Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2024 | 11:54 PM
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, while lauding recent move of the induction of a fast-pace fully equipped quick response motorbike squad coupled with ambulance facilities in the emergency response fleet, said that the initiative would be instrumental in ensuring rapid response in dealing with emergency situations in the region
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, while lauding recent move of the induction of a fast-pace fully equipped quick response motorbike squad coupled with ambulance facilities in the emergency response fleet, said that the initiative would be instrumental in ensuring rapid response in dealing with emergency situations in the region.
AJK PM Haq expressed these views while speaking at a ceremony, hosted by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) in the state metropolis on Friday.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that operationalization of emergency number "1122" by the SDMA for the convenience of citizens was also a welcome development. He said that citizens from any corner of the state can now avail the services of rescue 1122 during emergency situation.
"Eight motorcycle ambulances provided to the Emergency Response Fleet will bring an improvement in service for facilitating the people in case of any emergencies", the AJK PM said, adding that it has also enhanced the chances of timely and effective action.
He said that serving humanity was a noble cause.
The government, he said, was taking all possible measures to improve the lives of ordinary citizens. He also inspected the Prime the Emergency Motorbike Ambulances and handed over keys to Emergency Response Squad personnel.On this occasion, Director Operation State Disaster Management Authority Saeed-ur-Rehman Qureshi gave a detailed briefing to the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir about the Emergency Response Motorbike Ambulance Squad.
Anwaar said that in addition to urban areas the Emergency Response Squad was rendering its service in remote areas of Rawalakot, Neelum, Jhelum Valley and Muzaffarabad.
Government ministers including Col. (retd) Waqar Ahmed Noor, Abdul Majid Khan, Pir Muhammad Mazhar Saeed Shah, Mian Abdul Waheed, Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, Chaudhry Akbar Ibrahim, Secretary State Disaster Management Authority Ms. Tehzeeb-un-Nisa, Commissioner Muzaffarabad Division Masood-ur-Rehman, Director Administration SDMA Noman Shafiq, Director Rescue Moazzam Zafar and others were also present on the occasion.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters
Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day
6 Tenancy Act violators arrested in search operations
PTI holds track record on attacking national institutions:Irfan Siddique
European Union officially lifts ban on PIA: CAA
IGP visits CMH Rawalpindi, inquire after injured personnel
More Stories From Kashmir
-
AJK President show concern over dire HR situation in IIOJK1 hour ago
-
AJK PM orders for construction of public washrooms at sites of public utilization in State metropoli ..2 hours ago
-
AJK PM seeks media's constructive role to bring about positive change in society2 days ago
-
Seminar on climate change, youth's role in mitigating it's impacts urges for fostering community res ..2 days ago
-
AJK PM resolves to utilize all resources for speedy uplift of state, citizens welfare3 days ago
-
Mehbooba Mufti decries attacks on Minorities especially Muslims in India3 days ago
-
IIOJK's "ruling" National Conference condemns Indian police action at Shahi Jamia Masjid in India's ..3 days ago
-
British deputy high commissioner arrives in Mirpurkhas, discusses district issues3 days ago
-
AJK Social Welfare minister calls on AJK State President.4 days ago
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Energy Minister Chaudhry Arshad Hussain announces practical steps to i ..4 days ago
-
AJK Govt. plans to put used official vehicles on auction in Mirpur on December 174 days ago
-
Delivery of quick medical cover to needy in Mirpur Division ordered: Div Commissioner4 days ago