Integrated plan to equip SDMA with means to deal with emergent situation: AJK PM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, while lauding recent move of the induction of a fast-pace fully equipped quick response motorbike squad coupled with ambulance facilities in the emergency response fleet, said that the initiative would be instrumental in ensuring rapid response in dealing with emergency situations in the region.

AJK PM Haq expressed these views while speaking at a ceremony, hosted by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) in the state metropolis on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that operationalization of emergency number "1122" by the SDMA for the convenience of citizens was also a welcome development. He said that citizens from any corner of the state can now avail the services of rescue 1122 during emergency situation.

"Eight motorcycle ambulances provided to the Emergency Response Fleet will bring an improvement in service for facilitating the people in case of any emergencies", the AJK PM said, adding that it has also enhanced the chances of timely and effective action.

He said that serving humanity was a noble cause.

The government, he said, was taking all possible measures to improve the lives of ordinary citizens. He also inspected the Prime the Emergency Motorbike Ambulances and handed over keys to Emergency Response Squad personnel.On this occasion, Director Operation State Disaster Management Authority Saeed-ur-Rehman Qureshi gave a detailed briefing to the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir about the Emergency Response Motorbike Ambulance Squad.

Anwaar said that in addition to urban areas the Emergency Response Squad was rendering its service in remote areas of Rawalakot, Neelum, Jhelum Valley and Muzaffarabad.

Government ministers including Col. (retd) Waqar Ahmed Noor, Abdul Majid Khan, Pir Muhammad Mazhar Saeed Shah, Mian Abdul Waheed, Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, Chaudhry Akbar Ibrahim, Secretary State Disaster Management Authority Ms. Tehzeeb-un-Nisa, Commissioner Muzaffarabad Division Masood-ur-Rehman, Director Administration SDMA Noman Shafiq, Director Rescue Moazzam Zafar and others were also present on the occasion.

