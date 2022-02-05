Intel community asked to take notice of human rights violations in IIOJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Speakers at an online moot organised by Embassy of Pakistan, Berlin urged the International community to realise the gravity of Jammu and Kashmir dispute and step forward to put an end to human right abuses in Indian Illegaly Occupied Jammu and Kashmir( IIOJK) by its forces.

Speaking at the occasion Federal Minister for National food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam, remarked that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, always emphasized that the state of Pakistan will not reach its fulfillment without Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

The revocation of special status of IIOJK on August 5, 2019 is a deliberate effort to change the demographic designs and a mean to implement Hindutva ideology in the region.

He also underscored that despite all such efforts it is encouraging that the world has started responding to the longstanding dispute and voices have been raised in recent past among the political and journalistic circles of global repute.

The minister also underscored that J&K dispute united the Pakistani nation.

On the occasion, messages from Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Shehryar Afridi, and Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir were also aired in which� both the leaders reiterating their solidarity with the people of IIOJK and urging the international community to play its role in liberating Kashmiris from the Indian brutality.

The Ambassador noted that the international community must realise the situation in IIOJK and it was a collective responsibility to work together in addressing this issue of grave concern which awaits resolution as per the wishes of the Kashmiri people, since long.

Kashmiri activists in Geneva Ms Shamim, Ali Raza Brussels and Ms. Maria Iqbal Tarana (AJK) also expressed their views and urged the international community to act immediately and stop India from committing heinous crimes against humanity in the occupied region.

Afterwards, an event was held at the embassy to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters in IIOJK.

The Ambassador in his remarks thanked the participants and underscored that the only solution to this longstanding dispute was the fair and free plebiscite as committed and enshrined in the UNSC Resolutions.