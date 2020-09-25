Intel. community should play its role to solve Kashmir dispute

The visiting British-Kashmiri journalist Shafqar Mirza and the famous British Kashmiri community leader Azad Jiraal Friday said that the Kashmiri expatriates dwelling in the United Kingdom and the European country would perform their vibrant role to highlight the importance of peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue

The eminent British Kashmiri community leaders expressed these views during their ongoing visit of various parts of AJK.

"Since the overseas Pakistanis and Kashmiris those settled in the United States and United Kingdom, are the unofficial ambassadors of Pakistan, they can perform a most significant role for the socio-economic development and speedy progress of the country", Shafqat said.

The two expatriates elders apprised the journalists of the activities of his organization for the well being of the UK-based Pakistani and Kashmiri Diaspora.

Speaking on this occasion, the British Kashmiris leader Azad Jaraal apprised underlined various problems confronted by the overseas Pakistanis including Kashmiri expatriates at the Pakistani airports upon their arrival at home besides their ancestral abodes in AJK especially Mirpur division of the the State.