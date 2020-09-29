UrduPoint.com
Intelligentsia Slams India's Expressionistic Designs In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 08:26 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) : Lambasting India's move to annex the Jammu Kashmir state in her illegal occupation and induction of a new domicile law in the region panelists at a webinar hosted by Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) in the collaboration of World Muslim Council (WMC) have termed these actions as a flagrant violation of Geneva Conventions and the UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir.

The webinar titled "Demographic Changes, Violation of International Law: A Case Study of Indian Occupied Kashmir" was attended and addressed by independent observers and experts on human rights, Hurriyat leaders, and lawmakers including Labour MP for Luton North Miss Sarah Owen, Member of Parliament for Peterborough Paul Baristow, Hurriyat leader from Indian Occupied Kashmir Moulana Mansoor Abbas Ansari, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi (APHC), Ms. Shaista Safi, Executive Director YFK Ahmad Qureshi and several others. Whereas the event was moderated by the KIIR chairman, Altaf Hussain Wani.

During his initial remarks, Wani underlined the Indian government's settler colonial project in Kashmir aimed at seeking the demographic change in of the region that has been reeling under the Indian state-terrorism and unrelenting violence since the Modi led fascist regime took away its statehood and bifurcated it. He said that the lopsided move was a violation of international covenants and the UNSC resolutions that strictly bar the occupation state (India) from changing the status of the disputed territory.

He said that these actions that had been rejected by the people of the state were taken to pave a way for implementation of the BJP's Hindutva agenda in Kashmir.

The distinguished panelists on the occasion said, "Annexation and new domicile law is a violation of international law, Geneva Conventions and the UN security resolutions on Kashmir".

Underling the India's brutal policies and actions of the government of India to suppress indigenous and peaceful resistance of people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir the panelists said, "The colonial tools such as extrajudicial killings, systematic violence against women and children, ethnic cleansing, genocide of Kashmiri youth are being used by the Indian authorities suppress Kashmiris' legitimate struggle for right to self-determination".

Urging the international community and world leaders to raise their voice for the voiceless people of Jammu and Kashmir, the panelist said that it was high time that the government of India should be made accountable for the crimes its forces have been committing against Kashmiris".

Terming Kashmiris' ongoing struggle as a legitimate political struggle they said that it was the prime responsibility of the global community to persuade India to resolve the long drawn conflict so that people of Kashmir could decide their political future through their free will.

