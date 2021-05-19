Intensified corona curfew adds to miseries of IIOJK people

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :The authorities, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have intensified corona-curfew restrictions in the Kashmir Valley, adding to the miseries of the already suffering people.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the streets are giving a deserted look as shops and business establishments are closed and traffic is off the roads in Srinagar.

Indian forces' personnel have closed majority of the roads with barbed wires and barricades to stop the movement of people.

Restrictions have also been intensified in other parts of the territory including Sopore, Baramulla, Bandipora, Kupwara, Shopian, Islamabad, Pulwama and Kulgam.

A senior official said the restrictions have been intensified to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Indian police have registered several FIRs on the charges of violation of curfew restrictions and seized many vehicles.

The IIOJK authorities on Sunday extended the 'COVID curfew' by another week till May 24 in all districts though essential services were exempted from the lockdown.