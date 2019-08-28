Inter-faith Kashmir solidarity rally held

Muslims, Sikhs, Christians and Hindus staged an inter-faith Kashmir Solidarity rally here on Wednesday

Local Sikh leaders Sardar Jaskaran Singh led the rally which started from Khawaja Safdar overhead bridge Sialkot and concluded at Rangpura.

They expressed a complete solidarity with the oppressed people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

They also chanted anti-India slogans and hoisted the Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmiri (AJK) flags.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Jaskaran Singh strongly condemned state terrorism, genocide of innocent Kashmiri people, large scale violation of human rights by Indian Army in the Held Valley.

He said the freedom was the basic right of the people of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and none could deny this fact.