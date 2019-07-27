Intermittent heavy rain plays havoc in parts of AJK

The authorities in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Saturday warned public transport operators and passengers to remain alert and vigilant during traveling especially while passing through the cause ways of the seasonal flash-flooded streams and seasonal nullahs

Intermittent heavy monsoon rain played havoc in various parts of AJK, including Mirpur district since last midnight.

After a mega concrete retaining wall of an under-construction housing complex caved in at in housing sector D/4 (Block 2-A) in wee hours on Saturday, the authorities warned those engaged in construction work to be alert to avert any threat of the erosion and land sliding in the semi-hill Mirpur district.

Besides the local administration, the National Disaster Management Aauthority also advised the people to make a check of the condition of the rooftop of their houses, besides the drainage system to ensure the swift disposal of the rain water to the drains.

The people were also advised to get repaired the live wire in any in their houses to avert the loss of life and property as a result of the threat of electrocution or short circuiting.

The AJK State Disaster Management Authority has also warned the people to be alert in view of the forecast of heavy rains in Mirpur and other parts of AJK. The people have been advised to stay away of the rivers and seasonal nullahs following the rising flash-flood like situation developing due to heavy rains in the catchments areas.

When contacted, Mirpur Division Commissioner Muhammad Tayyeb told APP that field staffers concerned had been put on alert and vigilant to combat any eventuality during the just-starting monsoon rains across Mirpukr division comprising thickly-populated districts of Mirpur Kotli and Bhimbher.

Authorities have also directed the public transport and passengers traveling in the rains hit mountainous areas of Mirpur division to be alert and vigilant during travelling especially while passing through the cause ways of the seasonal flooded nullahs.

The rains caused partial loss to the material especially in kachi abadis in various parts of the liberated territory , official sources confirmed to APP here Saturday evening.

Various parts of Mirpur district went into the grip of heavy intermittent torrential rains since Thursday breaking the hot spell to a considerable extent besides turning various low-lying areas into ponds and seasonal nullahs flooded with rains water.

The rains affected the electricity, roads and telecommunication system in certain parts of the Mirpur division comprising Kotli, Mirpur and Bhimbher districts, according to the reports. There are also reports of uprooting of trees, hoardings and electricity poles at several places in Mirpur city and adjoining areas because of the wind storm which lasted for several hours. Several katcha houses were also badly affected as well.

The laborers engaged in the construction work as well as the kiln owners were considered to be the most affected community because of the heavy downpour. Reign of torrential rains is very much expected to continue till July 29 in the ground as well as the upper reaches of AJK.