- Home
- Kashmir
- News
- International Bar Association raises alarm over draconian laws in Indian-Occupied Kashmir
International Bar Association Raises Alarm Over Draconian Laws In Indian-Occupied Kashmir
Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2024 | 10:44 PM
Dr. Mark Ellis, Executive Director of the International Bar Association at the United Nations, has expressed grave concern over the draconian laws imposed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Dr. Mark Ellis, Executive Director of the International Bar Association at the United Nations, has expressed grave concern over the draconian laws imposed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). A high-level Kashmiri delegation briefed Dr. Ellis on the escalating human rights violations, undue executive interference in the judicial system, and the application of harsh laws to suppress the right to self-determination.
The delegation comprising Advocate Parvez Shah and Dr. Waleed Rasool and Gazalla Habib Advocate, met Dr. Mark Ellis Executive Director International Bar Association at the United Nations in Geneva and apprised him of the fast deteriorating human rights situation in the internationally-acknowledged Indian Illegally occupied part of the disputed Himalayan state, says a message, reaching and released to the media here Wednesday night.
Advocate Parvez Shah, Dr. Waleed Rasool, and Gazalla Habib highlighted the notorious Public Safety Act (PSA), which enables prolonged detention without trial, and the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), which grants impunity to occupation forces, leading to extrajudicial killings and mass graves.
Dr. Ellis has sought further details on the judicial system in IIOJK, and the delegation has urged the International Bar Association to intervene and protect the rights of the Kashmiri people.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Traders demands to end unannounced electric load shedding
Oil Association urges govt to restore previous taxation level
CM Bugti's policy for youth; a positive sign; MPA
8m people drug addicts in Pakistan: Dr Jaffar Mubarak
KP CM directs completion of baseline survey regarding KP-RET Project
Heat wave kills 10 in Karachi
Afghanistan, fantastic to witness in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Shahid Afridi
Punjab Assembly approves Rs 5446 billion budget for FY 2024-25
Public cooperation imperative to eradicate increasing trend of narcotics use: Dr ..
AGP prays SC to dismiss SIC's appeal for reserved seats
AJK President urges overseas Kashmiris to unite against Modi's 'nefarious design ..
DC raises concern over rising illegal drug trade
More Stories From Kashmir
-
AJK President urges overseas Kashmiris to unite against Modi's 'nefarious designs'6 minutes ago
-
Free health cards restored for all AJK residents, announces PM2 days ago
-
AJK PM terms Modi’s visit to IIOJK an abortive attempt to hoodwink international community4 days ago
-
6 police officials suspended for dereliction of duties in AJK5 days ago
-
AJK PM reiterates his commitment to establishing strong public-private partnerships12 days ago
-
Making AJK corruption-free, establishing rule of law, supremacy of merit govt's top priorities: AJK ..14 days ago
-
Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq vows to use tax money for people's welf ..16 days ago
-
AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of due facilities to Muzaffarabad Cadet College18 days ago
-
Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunday, June 10: Weather experts predict18 days ago
-
Mirpur AJK goes into grip of severe heat wave18 days ago
-
AJK govt taking important decisions after due consultations with allied partners: PM AJK20 days ago
-
World Environment Day celebrated in AJK21 days ago