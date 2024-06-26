Open Menu

International Bar Association Raises Alarm Over Draconian Laws In Indian-Occupied Kashmir

Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2024 | 10:44 PM

Dr. Mark Ellis, Executive Director of the International Bar Association at the United Nations, has expressed grave concern over the draconian laws imposed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Dr. Mark Ellis, Executive Director of the International Bar Association at the United Nations, has expressed grave concern over the draconian laws imposed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). A high-level Kashmiri delegation briefed Dr. Ellis on the escalating human rights violations, undue executive interference in the judicial system, and the application of harsh laws to suppress the right to self-determination.

The delegation comprising Advocate Parvez Shah and Dr. Waleed Rasool and Gazalla Habib Advocate, met Dr. Mark Ellis Executive Director International Bar Association at the United Nations in Geneva and apprised him of the fast deteriorating human rights situation in the internationally-acknowledged Indian Illegally occupied part of the disputed Himalayan state, says a message, reaching and released to the media here Wednesday night.

Advocate Parvez Shah, Dr. Waleed Rasool, and Gazalla Habib highlighted the notorious Public Safety Act (PSA), which enables prolonged detention without trial, and the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), which grants impunity to occupation forces, leading to extrajudicial killings and mass graves.

Dr. Ellis has sought further details on the judicial system in IIOJK, and the delegation has urged the International Bar Association to intervene and protect the rights of the Kashmiri people.

