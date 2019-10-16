International community asked to put pressure on India for resolving Kashmir dispute

(@imziishan)

The speakers including High Commissioner of Pakistan to the United Kingdom Mohammad Nafees Zakari and members of the British Parliament at a conference on Kashmir have called upon the international community and peace-loving nations, to put diplomatic pressure on India to implement the United Nations Security Council resolutions on Kashmir for ensuring lasting peace and prosperity in the region

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :The speakers including High Commissioner of Pakistan to the United Kingdom Mohammad Nafees Zakari and members of the British Parliament at a conference on Kashmir have called upon the international community and peace-loving nations, to put diplomatic pressure on India to implement the United Nations Security Council resolutions on Kashmir for ensuring lasting peace and prosperity in the region.

The conference on Kashmir was organized by Jammu and Kashmir Self-Determination Movement International (JKSDMI) at House of Common London in Wilson Room Portcullis House on last evening.

The event was attended by members British Parliament, Lords, Councilors, British Pakistanis and Kashmiris and media.

Those who spoke among others on the occasion were Pakistan High Commissioner to UK, Mohammad Nafees Zakaria, Lord Qurban Hussain, Jack Breton MP, Jonathan Lord MP, Naz Shah MP and Chairman JKSDMI Raja Najabat Hussain.

Mohammad Nafees Zakaria on the occasion appraised the participants about the ongoing humanitarian crisis and the continued massive human rights abuses in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOK).

Nafees Zakaria on the occasion called upon the international community and peace-loving nations to play their vital role in ending the sufferings of oppressed people of Indian occupied Kashmir and provide them justice against the atrocities perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces in the held valley.

He also called upon them to put pressure on India to stop massive violations of human rights, bring an end to the lockdown and curfew, in order to restore fundamental human rights in occupied Kashmir and also implement UN resolutions on Kashmir, to allow the Kashmiri people to decide their future destiny.

He informed the participants that Indian fascist and Hindutwa Modi led regime has let loose the reign of terror in IOK on defenceless Kashmiris while arrests, killings, force disappearances of Kashmiri people especially the youth have become the order of the day.

He hoped that UK parliamentarians would play their due role in addressing the humanitarian crisis in IOK and put pressure on India to stop human rights abuses in IOK , restore Kashmiris fundamental rights and implement UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir, besides providing justice to the victims of Indian atrocities and holding the perpetrators accountable.

Pakistan's High Commissioner to UK thanked the members of British Parliament for their solidarity and support to the oppressed people of IOK for their inalienable right to self-determination and freedom from Indian subjugation.

The other speakers including members parliament expressed their solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian occupied Kashmir.

They also called upon the international community, peace-loving nations including the United Kingdom government to take notice of massive human rights violation in Indian occupied Kashmir and put diplomatic pressure on India to stop crimes against humanity and implement United Nations Security Council resolution on Kashmir and allow Kashmiri people to decide their future destiny through a UN sponsored plebiscite.

They on the occasion reiterated their commitment to work together to address the sufferings of the people of Indian occupied Kashmir and for peace and prosperity in the region.